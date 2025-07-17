Police identify all members of gang who shot undertrial prisoner in Bihar private hospital; one arrested

PATNA: Bihar police claimed to have identified the gang involved in the killing of a murder convict, Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, at the Paras HMRI hospital in the state capital within 12 hours of the incident.
One of the suspects, identified as Tausif Raja alias Badshah, has been arrested from Phulwarisharif, on the outskirts of the state capital.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Tausif Raja alias Badshah, a resident of Gulistan locality under Phulwari police station limits in the state capital, plotted the murder of Chandan, a native of Buxar district.
Chandan was killed while undergoing treatment at Paras HMRI hospital after being released on parole on Thursday morning.
Tausif was also involved in a firing incident near the Durga temple at Phulwarisharif during the month of Ramadan.
Police sources said that Tausif was leading the group that executed the crime in the hospital. The identity of the remaining four suspects has also been ascertained.
The STP teams conducted raids at Phulwari, Samanpura, Alamijan Nagar and Khalilpura in Patna in search of shooters involved in the murder case.
The STF also conducted raids at possible hideouts of criminals at Hajipur in Vaishali district.
Police investigation hinted at an old dispute among members of the Chandan Mishra gang over the distribution of shares after robbery in jewellery shops near Saguna More in Patna and Ara in Bhojpur districts.
The CCTV footage at the hospital captured the photographs of all five shooters, who were stated to be members of a Phulwarisharif base group.
They suspected that Chandan leaked the information about the whereabouts of the members of the gang, which led to their arrest in the jewellery loot incidents in Patna and Bhojpur district.
Investigation further revealed that Amit Kumar of Phulwarisharif locality was killed earlier following a dispute over opening a gents’ parlour. Amit was accused of duping the members of the gang of Rs. 50 lakh in the name of opening a gents’ parlour. Amit was killed near Prakash Talkies Apartment.