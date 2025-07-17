Police identify all members of gang who shot undertrial prisoner in Bihar private hospital; one arrested

PATNA: Bihar police claimed to have identified the gang involved in the killing of a murder convict, Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, at the Paras HMRI hospital in the state capital within 12 hours of the incident.

One of the suspects, identified as Tausif Raja alias Badshah, has been arrested from Phulwarisharif, on the outskirts of the state capital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tausif Raja alias Badshah, a resident of Gulistan locality under Phulwari police station limits in the state capital, plotted the murder of Chandan, a native of Buxar district.

Chandan was killed while undergoing treatment at Paras HMRI hospital after being released on parole on Thursday morning.

Tausif was also involved in a firing incident near the Durga temple at Phulwarisharif during the month of Ramadan.

Police sources said that Tausif was leading the group that executed the crime in the hospital. The identity of the remaining four suspects has also been ascertained.