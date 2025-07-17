Undertrial prisoner shot dead in Bihar hospital; gang rivalry suspected

PATNA: An undertrial prisoner, Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra of Buxar district, was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants at a private hospital in Patna on Thursday. Chandan, currently in the real estate business, had a criminal background, was undergoing treatment at the facility when the attackers shot him dead.

Confirming the incident, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma said that the deceased was lodged in the Beur Central Jail in Patna in connection with a murder case. “He was admitted to the hospital after being released on parole after his health condition deteriorated in prison,” he said.

According to the SSP it is believed that gang rivalry led to the killing. “Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the criminals involved in the killing of the undertrial,” he said, adding that CCTV footage has been obtained from the health facility for the purpose.

The daylight murder of the undertrial in the hospital has raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state. A prominent businessman, Gopal Khemka, advocate Jitendra Kumar Mehta, and sand dealer Ramakant Yadav are among the latest victims who fell prey to bullets of criminals.