US embassy warns visa could be revoked for crimes after Indian woman caught shoplifting in US

The US Embassy in India has issued a warning that individuals committing crimes such as assault, theft, or burglary in the United States risk having their visas revoked and may be barred from future entry into the country. The advisory follows a shoplifting incident involving an Indian woman at a Target store in Illinois.

The woman allegedly spent over seven hours inside the store, selecting items worth approximately Rs 1.1 lakh (USD 1,300), and attempted to leave without paying. She was stopped by store staff and later detained by police.

Bodycam footage of the incident, now viral, shows the woman offering to pay for the items when confronted, but she was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

A police officer in the video is heard questioning her, saying, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so.” The woman is reportedly facing felony charges related to the incident.