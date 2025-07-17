West Bengal court convicts nine in digital arrest case; first in India

KOLKATA: A sub-divisional court in West Bengal has set an example in the country. The Kalyani sub-divisional court announced the first conviction of the digital arrest crime in India on Thursday.

The judge has convicted 9 people. All the convicts are residents of other states. The police presented a 2,000-page charge sheet. After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court found the accused guilty.

Last year, Kalyani Cyber Crime Police Station received a complaint of cheating of about Rs 1 crore from a retired agricultural scientist of Kalyani. During the investigation, the police found out that he was a victim of digital arrest.

During the investigation, the Kalyani Cyber Crime Police Station arrested a total of 13 people, including a woman on November 6 last year. The arrested persons are residents of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat.