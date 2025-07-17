West Bengal court convicts nine in digital arrest case; first in India

KOLKATA: A sub-divisional court in West Bengal has set an example in the country. The Kalyani sub-divisional court announced the first conviction of the digital arrest crime in India on Thursday.
The judge has convicted 9 people. All the convicts are residents of other states. The police presented a 2,000-page charge sheet. After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court found the accused guilty.
Last year, Kalyani Cyber Crime Police Station received a complaint of cheating of about Rs 1 crore from a retired agricultural scientist of Kalyani. During the investigation, the police found out that he was a victim of digital arrest.
During the investigation, the Kalyani Cyber Crime Police Station arrested a total of 13 people, including a woman on November 6 last year. The arrested persons are residents of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat.
The police arrested them after conducting raids at various places for a month. A large number of mobile phones, bank passbooks, checkbooks, PAN cards and several documents were seized from them.
During the interrogation of the accused, the police came to know that the fraudsters had defrauded hundreds of crores of rupees in different parts of the country. The police also came to know that this money was sent abroad. The investigators also came to know that the head of this gang is in Cambodia. After knowing all the information, the police submitted a 2,000-page charge sheet against the nine accused.
After hearing the arguments of the government and the accused's lawyers, the court found them guilty today. The sentence will be pronounced tomorrow.
Bibhas Chattopadhyay, the public prosecutor of the Kalyani sub-divisional court and Siddharth Dhapola, the additional superintendent of police of Ranaghat Police District, said that this conviction in a digital arrest case is the first in the history of India.