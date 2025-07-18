Nation

Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek.
According to officials, a fresh batch of pilgrims left for the holy cave shrine from Nunwan and Baltal base camps.
SRINAGAR: The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains across Kashmir.

More than 2.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the yatra began on July 3.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

