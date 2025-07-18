Bihar cabinet gives nod for free electricity upto 125 units; 1.67 crore power consumers to benefit

PATNA: The state cabinet on Friday gave its nod to provide 125 units of free electricity to the 1.67 crore domestic consumers of the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Thursday announced to give free power upto 125 units per month.

The decision will come into effect from August 1, 2025.

Kumar made the announcement on his social media account X stating that “…Now we have decided that all the domestic power consumers will not have to make any payment for using 125 units of electricity from August 1 this year. This will benefit 1.67 crore families in the state.”