Bihar cabinet gives nod for free electricity upto 125 units; 1.67 crore power consumers to benefit

PATNA: The state cabinet on Friday gave its nod to provide 125 units of free electricity to the 1.67 crore domestic consumers of the state.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Thursday announced to give free power upto 125 units per month.
The decision will come into effect from August 1, 2025.
Kumar made the announcement on his social media account X stating that “…Now we have decided that all the domestic power consumers will not have to make any payment for using 125 units of electricity from August 1 this year. This will benefit 1.67 crore families in the state.”
“The cabinet has taken a decision to provide cent per cent subsidy for those consumers who consume upto 125 units of electricity,” State Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told the media in a post cabinet meeting.
Yadav, accompanied by Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit and Energy Department’s Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it has been decided to reduce the usage of conventional energy and increase the use of non-conventional energy in the state.
To promote solar energy, the state government has decided to install 1.1 KW capacity rooftop solar panels.
The government would give a cent per cent subsidy to 58.89 lakh Kutir Jyoti power consumers (BPL) for installing rooftop solar plants. Out of 1.86 crore domestic power consumers of the state, 1.67 crore consumers consume upto 125 units per month, Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit said while making it clear that it would provide 100 per cent subsidy upto 125 units. No fixed charge and other charges will be levied on those consuming upto 125 units, he added.
The decision of the cabinet would benefit every category of consumers, such as farmers, all types of domestic consumers, Amrit said, adding that the relief would reflect in the energy bill of July, 2025.
The decision to give free 125 units will not be applicable to other consumers, such as commercial, industrial, etc, he clarified.
“Consumers using above 125 units will continue to get a subsidised rate of electricity under Mukhya Mantri Vidyut Upbhokta Sahayta Yojana," said Manoj Kumar Singh, the energy department’s secretary and Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL), Patna Chairman-cum-Managing Director.
Suppose a person consumes 200 units of electricity in a month, 125 units will be deducted from the 200 consumed units, and the person will be charged on the remaining 75 units at a subsidised rate as usual.
“All the domestic consumers are getting covered with the decision. No family will be spared from the benefit,” Singh added.
Talking about installing rooftop solar panels for Kutir Jyoti (BPL) consumers, Singh said that Rs 60,000 is the cost for installing rooftop solar panels, and they will get Rs 33,000 as subsidy under PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the remaining cost of Rs 27,000 will be borne by the state government.