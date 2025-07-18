ED arrests Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, ED conducted searches at the premises of his son Chaitanya Baghel.

Baghel's home in Bhilai town of Durg district, which the father-son duo share, was raided by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said.

A heavy posse of police personnel was seen outside the house, even as some party supporters gathered.