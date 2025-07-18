ED raids ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's home in connection with case against son

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches at the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as part of an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering investigation against his son Chaitanya Baghel on Friday, official sources said.

Baghel's home in Bhilai town of Durg district, which the father-son duo share, was raided by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said.

Sources said the search action was against Chaitanya Baghel, who is being investigated in the liquor scam case.

A heavy posse of police personnel was seen outside the house, even as some party supporters gathered.

The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel in March this year.

Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress leader, posted a message on X saying the ED has come to his home on the last day of the assembly session when the issue of trees being felled for a coal mine project of the Adani group in Tamnar tehsil of Raigarh district was to be raised.

"Today is the last day of the state legislative (monsoon) session.

The issue of trees being felled for Adani in Tamnar was scheduled to be raised (in the House).

Saheb has sent ED to Bhilai Niwas," the message posted by his office said.