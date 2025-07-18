India welcomes US move to designate LeT proxy TRF as global terrorist outfit

NEW DELHI: India on Friday welcomed the US designating Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) proxy TRF, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, as a global terrorist outfit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Washington's decision on The Resistance Front (TRF) as a "strong affirmation" of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.

In a social media post, he specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the proxy of Pakistan-based LeT.

"Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF - a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy - as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack," the external affairs minister said.