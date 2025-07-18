Indian nurse on death row in Yemen: SC posts matter for further hearing on August 14

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was on Friday informed that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row for murder in Yemen, has been stayed.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that "efforts are on" in the matter.

The top law officer said the government wants Priya to come back safely.

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have to first get pardon and then the issue of "blood money" would come.

The petitioner informed the court that the execution has been postponed. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 14.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save Priya, 38, facing execution in Yemen.

The execution was earlier scheduled for July 16.

Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.