'Manipulation of facts': TMC hits back at PM Modi's remark on Bengalis at Durgapur rally

Earlier, in a bid to counter the Trinamool Congress’ allegation of ‘harassment’ and ‘torture’ of Bengali speaking people from West Bengal in different BJP-ruled states, Modi said, “For BJP, Bengali identity is above all. But what is happening here? Trinamool is threatening West Bengal's own culture for its own sake. It is bringing in infiltrators, making fake identity cards. It has created an ecosystem, as a result, the country is being harmed, Bengal is being harmed. They have crossed all limits to appease”

Trinamool Congress leader and party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed Modi’s speech as ‘distortion of truth, application of lies, manipulation of facts, attempts to mislead people’.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Unemployment is rising under the central government's tenure, corruption, violence against women, and misgovernance in BJP-ruled states. Despite the central government's discrimination, Bengal is progressing under Mamata Banerjee's leadership; this is clear from the central government's report and NITI Aayog's report.”

Ghosh claimed that the BJP won't even reach 40 seats in 2026.