Modi to inaugurate major development projects in Bihar and Bengal today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate major projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in West Bengal and poll-bound Bihar on Friday. He will flag off four Amrit Bharat trains from different parts of Bihar.
He will visit Motihari in Bihar and Durgapur in West Bengal for this purpose and will also address public meetings at both venues, according to a statement from the PMO.
In Bihar, Modi will inaugurate a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga, alongside a state-of-the-art Incubation Facility at STPI in Patna.
He will flag off four Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendranagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, as well as between BapudhamMotihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar), and between Darbhanga and Lucknow via Bhagalpur.
The projects worth Rs 7,200 crore for the state form part of a broader initiative across the oil and gas, power, road, and rail sectors. He will dedicate several railway projects to the nation, including the automatic signalling system between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail lines to enhance efficiency in train operations.
The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines—part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling projects valued at Rs 580 crore—will also be inaugurated. The Mithilanchal region, comprising electorally significant districts such as Darbhanga and Samastipur, will benefit from these developments. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a Vande Bharat train maintenance facility at Patliputra. The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is estimated at `4,080 crore.
In the road sector, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara-Mohania NH-319 and the Patna-Buxar NH-92, to reduce travel time. He will also inaugurate the four-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, valued at Rs 820 crore, which is a critical link connecting Ara town to the Golden Quadrilateral (NG-02). The Prime Minister will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects. He will hand over keys to 12,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin scheme.
In West Bengal’s Durgapur, the PM will unveil projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. He will lay the stone for the oil and gas infrastructure to be developed by BPCL and gas distribution project in Bankura and Purulia.