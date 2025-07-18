Modi to inaugurate major development projects in Bihar and Bengal today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate major projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in West Bengal and poll-bound Bihar on Friday. He will flag off four Amrit Bharat trains from different parts of Bihar.

He will visit Motihari in Bihar and Durgapur in West Bengal for this purpose and will also address public meetings at both venues, according to a statement from the PMO.

In Bihar, Modi will inaugurate a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga, alongside a state-of-the-art Incubation Facility at STPI in Patna.

He will flag off four Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendranagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, as well as between BapudhamMotihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar), and between Darbhanga and Lucknow via Bhagalpur.

The projects worth Rs 7,200 crore for the state form part of a broader initiative across the oil and gas, power, road, and rail sectors. He will dedicate several railway projects to the nation, including the automatic signalling system between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail lines to enhance efficiency in train operations.