Punjab LoP Bajwa demands all-party meet over Golden Temple threat emails

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa today urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately convene an all-party meeting in Amritsar to discuss the ongoing threat to the Golden Temple through a series of threatening emails.

Speaking after offering prayers at the Golden Temple, where he was accompanied by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other party leaders, Bajwa said he met officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) earlier.

The SGPC officials informed him that despite one arrest being made, fresh threatening emails targeting the Golden Temple have continued to be sent.

“ This is no longer an isolated incident — this points to a deep-rooted and sinister conspiracy against Punjab’s peace, communal harmony, and religious institutions. The matter deserves the highest level of seriousness and cannot be brushed aside through routine police action,” Bajwa said.