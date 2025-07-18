Punjab Police detain software engineer over e-mails threatening to blow up Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have detained a 24-year-old software engineer from Haryana, in connection with a series of threatening emails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), warning of a plan to blow up the Golden Temple in Amritsar using RDX.

According to police, seven emails were sent in the past five days. Investigators revealed that a significant portion of the email content was linked to Tamil Nadu.

Sources said that the alleged suspect has been identified as Shubham Dubey who hails from Faridabad in Haryana.

Terming it as a "partial success" Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that said Dubey is a BTech-degree holder and has worked with two software companies but is currently unemployed. He was taken into custody for questioning, his laptop and mobile phones have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Bhullar added that central agencies were also involved in the probe and added the suspect was associated with multiple software companies. "Dubey has been brought to Amritsar by the state police after we got lead with the help of central agencies and the state cyber-crime cell. We are investigating his role in sending threat emails. He is being questioned. It is partial success in the case. We are awaiting information from internet service providers and have sent them requests for the same. A sizeable information is yet to come,” he added.