Punjab Police detain software engineer over e-mails threatening to blow up Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have detained a 24-year-old software engineer from Haryana, in connection with a series of threatening emails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), warning of a plan to blow up the Golden Temple in Amritsar using RDX.
According to police, seven emails were sent in the past five days. Investigators revealed that a significant portion of the email content was linked to Tamil Nadu.
Sources said that the alleged suspect has been identified as Shubham Dubey who hails from Faridabad in Haryana.
Terming it as a "partial success" Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that said Dubey is a BTech-degree holder and has worked with two software companies but is currently unemployed. He was taken into custody for questioning, his laptop and mobile phones have been seized and sent for forensic examination.
Bhullar added that central agencies were also involved in the probe and added the suspect was associated with multiple software companies. "Dubey has been brought to Amritsar by the state police after we got lead with the help of central agencies and the state cyber-crime cell. We are investigating his role in sending threat emails. He is being questioned. It is partial success in the case. We are awaiting information from internet service providers and have sent them requests for the same. A sizeable information is yet to come,” he added.
Bhullar further said that that a major content of the emails is related to Tamil Nadu and they also talk about the DMK and girl students of Anna University.
"We are checking the role of Dubey to get a breakthrough,” he said.
Since July 14 (Monday) the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has received seven emails threatening blow up the Golden Temple with the latest being received today. In response, police have intensified security measures in and around the temple.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the public yesterday to be wary of rumours and assert that the state government would not allow any compromise with security. "We will not allow any compromise on the security of Punjab. Our security agencies and the Punjab Police are fully alert. I appeal to the people of Punjab to be cautious of rumours. All religious places are sacred and revered by us. We are fully committed to their security. Anti-national and anti-social forces will be dealt with utmost strictness,” he wrote on X.
After the Golden Temple complex received a bomb threats the state police deployed a dog squad at the premises as part of a security check.