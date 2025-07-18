Rahul slams special roll revision in Bihar, says EC caught ‘red handed’

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack on Election Commission (EC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the EC has been caught “red handed” stealing votes in the name of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and asked whether the poll body has completely become BJP’s ‘Election chori branch’.

The EC has all along maintained that the revision, being held after 22 years, will cleanse the voters’ list of ineligible people, duplicate entries and include those eligible as per law.

Gandhi shared a post by Ajit Anjum, whose YouTube channel is running a series on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“The EC in Bihar has been caught red handed stealing votes in the name of ‘SIR’. Work - just theft but name is ‘SIR’ and FIR will be lodged against the one who exposes it!” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

‘Is EC still ‘Election Commission’ or has it completely become BJP’s ‘Election Chori’ branch?” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Anjum has been accused of spreading communal tensions in Begusarai district by the local administration. He had denied the allegation and shared a screenshot of an FIR lodged against him.