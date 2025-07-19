Custody row: ‘Russian woman hasn’t left India’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the Russian woman, involved in a bitter custody battle of her child with her estranged Indian husband, has not legally left the country.

The submission came a day after the SC asked the police to ascertain the whereabouts of the woman and the child.

In the case, the father is fighting the custody battle for the child with the estranged Russian woman and alleged she wasn’t complying with the court’s order of custody of the minor. The man claimed the whereabouts of the woman and his child, were unknown.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, for the Delhi police, told SC that a ‘Look Out Circular’ has been issued against the woman across all police stations of the country.