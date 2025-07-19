Don’t speculate, probe ongoing: US transport safety body chief on Ahmedabad Air India crash

The head of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, has cautioned against premature conclusions in the investigation into the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171, amid media reports suggesting that the captain may have accidentally moved critical fuel switches.

“Investigations of this magnitude take time,” Homendy said in a post on social media platform X on Friday. Calling the recent reports “premature and speculative,” she refrained from naming any publication but said drawing conclusions at this stage would be misguided.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, claimed 260 lives. Investigators from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with assistance from the NTSB, are still examining how the Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost engine power moments after takeoff. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and the AAIB have both urged the public not to rush to judgment as the probe is ongoing.