Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel says son’s arrest aimed at diverting attention from ‘illegal’ tree felling

RAIPUR: A day after Chaitanya Baghel was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the timing of the ED raid at his Bhilai residence.

He alleged that the central agency’s actions were an attempt to “divert attention from illegal tree felling” in Raigarh for a coal mine project.

Talking to the media persons at Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday, Baghel said that the Leader of Opposition was to bring an adjournment motion against illegal tree felling in the House and to prevent it the ED raid was carried out at his house at 6 AM.

He alleged that thousands of trees were illegally cut in Raigarh’s Tamnar tehsil where villagers were held hostage.