Patna hospital murder: 5 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

PATNA: Five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, a senior officer said.

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, two ASIs, and two constables.

"They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar police station," Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police Diksha told PTI.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning.