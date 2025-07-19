Patna hospital murder: 5 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

PATNA: Five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, a senior officer said.
The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, two ASIs, and two constables.
"They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar police station," Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police Diksha told PTI.
Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning.
He was a murder convict out on parole.
Also, three more policemen -- an SI and two ASIs -- were suspended for laxity during their normal deployments at different places in the state capital.
These suspensions were not related to the murder case.
While an SI posted at Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan was suspended, two ASIs -- one of Gardani Bagh police station and another posted at Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) -- were suspended for dereliction of duty, a statement issued by the office of the Patna (Central) SP said.