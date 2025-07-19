Five held near Kolkata for shooting gangster dead inside Patna hospital

PATNA: Bihar Police have detained five suspects for interrogation in connection with the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, a convict out on medical parole, who was shot dead inside the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on Thursday by five armed assailants.
Personnel of the Bihar police’s Special Task Force (STF) picked up five people after interrogation of a notorious criminal Onkar Singh alias Sheru in the Purulia central jail in West Bengal. Sheru is believed to have given ‘supari’ (contract) for the killing of Chandan from inside the jail.
Sheru and Chandan once worked together and were involved in a series of murder, extortion and attempt to murder cases in Buxar district, close to Uttar Pradesh border. However, they parted ways after a dispute over distribution of share in the loot of jewellery from showrooms in Patna and Ara.
Sources in the state police headquarters said that Chandan and Sheru came across over a vast chunk of prime land under Industrial police station limits in Buxar district, which is believed to be the immediate reason behind the murder of Chandan, a native of Buxar district, inside the hospital.
At least 24 cases were pending against Chandan in various police stations of Buxar district and in one of them he was serving sentence. Most of them were related to murder and extortion. Police sources said that Chandan was killed a day before he was schedule to be released from the hospital.
According to FIR lodged by the deceased’s father Mantoo Mishra, Chandan was operated upon on July 15 and was to be from the hospital released the next day.
However, his discharge was delayed for a day, which proved fatal for him. Chandan’s father suspected involvement of hospital staff and a doctor in the incident.
An FIR has been lodged with Shashtrinagar police station on the statement of Chandan’s father. Police earlier identified one of the shooters as Tausif Raza alias Badshah, a resident of Phulwarisharif in Patna. He was leading the group, which carried out the operation inside Paras HMRI hospital on Thursday.
His other associates have been identified as Balwant, Nilesh, Suryabhan, Abhishek and Nishu. Police officials are tight-lipped over the arrest from West Bengal. “Yes, we have detained some suspects for interrogation,” said a senior officer posted in the STF at the police headquarters.
Police officials are also probing the role of Monu Singh, also from Buxar district, in the killing of Chandan Mishra, a resident of Sonbarsa village under Industrial police station limits in Buxar district.