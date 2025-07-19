Five held near Kolkata for shooting gangster dead inside Patna hospital

PATNA: Bihar Police have detained five suspects for interrogation in connection with the murder of Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, a convict out on medical parole, who was shot dead inside the ICU of a private hospital in Patna on Thursday by five armed assailants.

Personnel of the Bihar police’s Special Task Force (STF) picked up five people after interrogation of a notorious criminal Onkar Singh alias Sheru in the Purulia central jail in West Bengal. Sheru is believed to have given ‘supari’ (contract) for the killing of Chandan from inside the jail.

Sheru and Chandan once worked together and were involved in a series of murder, extortion and attempt to murder cases in Buxar district, close to Uttar Pradesh border. However, they parted ways after a dispute over distribution of share in the loot of jewellery from showrooms in Patna and Ara.

Sources in the state police headquarters said that Chandan and Sheru came across over a vast chunk of prime land under Industrial police station limits in Buxar district, which is believed to be the immediate reason behind the murder of Chandan, a native of Buxar district, inside the hospital.

At least 24 cases were pending against Chandan in various police stations of Buxar district and in one of them he was serving sentence. Most of them were related to murder and extortion. Police sources said that Chandan was killed a day before he was schedule to be released from the hospital.