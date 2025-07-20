Cyber frauds from Southeast Asia cost Indians Rs 1,500 crore monthly: Government data

NEW DELHI: A data compiled by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has revealed that a majority of cyber frauds targeting Indian citizens are being operated from Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand.

These frauds are primarily linked to organised networks allegedly managed by Chinese operators and have cost people in India up to ₹1,500 crore per month, sources said on Sunday.

According to I4C data for the first half of 2025 (January to June), India has suffered online financial losses amounting to approximately ₹8,500 crore. Alarmingly, more than half of these losses are tied to cybercrime operations based in Southeast Asian nations.

On average, the data revealed that monthly cyber fraud-related losses to Indians in 2025 range between ₹1,300 crore and ₹1,500 crore.

However, the data for 2025 marks a noticeable decline compared to 2024, when the monthly average stood at around ₹2,200 crore. Sources said this decline is attributed to improved surveillance, international cooperation, and public awareness campaigns by the I4C.