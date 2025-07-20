SC to hear suo moto case over summoning of lawyers by probe agencies on July 21

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 21 a Suo Motu Cognisance (SMC) case in connection with the issue of probe agencies summoning advocates who offer legal opinions or represent parties during the investigation of cases.

According to the causelist of the top court, the matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on July 21, Monday, before a three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

The top court had taken SMC on July 8, after it took note of the fact that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal for their offering of legal opinions or representing parties during the investigation of cases to their respective clients.

It is to be noted that this SMC power is assigned to courts in Articles 32 and 226, which deal with the enforcement of fundamental rights, and Article 142, which grants the Supreme Court broad powers. SMC refers to SC taking action on its own, without a formal petition or complaint.

The top court enforced the SMC in recent cases in which two senior lawyers -- Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal -- were summoned for reportedly giving legal advice or opinion in a case. However, after a hue and cry by the legal fraternity the ED withdrew its summons to these two lawyers.

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) President Vipin Nair had earlier written to the CJI Gavai on the "deeply disquieting development" having "serious ramifications for the independence of the legal profession and the foundational principle of lawyer-client confidentiality".

After the unfortunate incident, Venugopal, talking to TNIE, said, the ED action of summoning him was completely illegal, unconstitutional, and unwarranted.