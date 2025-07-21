'ED crossing all limits': SC on central agency summoning lawyers for legal advice, mulls framing guidelines

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Enforcement Directorate is "crossing all limits" as it expressed serious concern over the agency summoning advocates for offering legal advice or representing clients during investigations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran, and Justice NV Anjaria, while hearing the Suo Motu case observed that “The communication between a lawyer and the clients is privileged communication and how can the notices be issued against them… they (the ED) are crossing all limits."

The Supreme Court held that it will pass certain guidelines on the matter.

The hearing was initiated by the court on July 8 to hear the summoning of lawyers who offer legal opinions or represent parties during the investigation of cases.

Recently, the action of the ED in issuing summons to two senior advocates, Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal, in respect to the legal advice given by them had led to widespread outrage. Following the protests by the bar associations, the ED withdrew the summons issued to the lawyers and issued a circular that summons to lawyers cannot be issued without the prior permission of the ED director, Live Law reported.

At the outset, the Bench was informed that the ED has issued a circular mandating the prior permission of the director for issuing summons to advocates, the report added.

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) President Vipin Nair had earlier written to the CJI Gavai on the "deeply disquieting development" having "serious ramifications for the independence of the legal profession and the foundational principle of lawyer-client confidentiality".

After the unfortunate incident, Venugopal, talking to TNIE, said, the ED action of summoning him was completely illegal, unconstitutional, unwarranted.