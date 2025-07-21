Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both houses adjourned amid protest and sloganeering by opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will showcase pride and national achievement, highlighting India’s strides in defence, economy, and social welfare.
Addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi pointed to India’s success in Operation Sindoor, saying the military operation demonstrated a “new form of Made in India military power” to the world. “The houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world is seeing the strength of India’s military resolve,” he said, calling the campaign a symbol of 100% mission success.
He also noted India’s recent landmark achievement in space, referencing the country's first human step on the International Space Station, calling it another point of national pride.
On the domestic front, Modi said India had shed its past tag of being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies and was now on track to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. “In 2014, India was ranked 10th globally. Today, it is moving rapidly towards the third position,” he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation of internal security as well. “Our forces, with new confidence and resolve, are pushing back naxalism. The red corridors are now turning into green growth zones,” he said, asserting that the Indian Constitution is triumphing over extremism.
On inflation, PM Modi said the country had made significant progress since 2014. “There was a time when inflation was in double digits. Today, it’s around 2%. This has brought great relief to ordinary citizens,” he noted, adding that 25 crore people have come out of poverty, a fact appreciated by global institutions.
He also spoke about the symbolic significance of the monsoon season. “Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation. It brings new energy to agriculture and to the country’s economy, especially the rural and household sectors,” he said.
Calling it a “session of celebration and victory”, PM Modi said peace and progress had defined the past decade and reiterated the government’s commitment to continue delivering results across sectors.