Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both houses adjourned amid protest and sloganeering by opposition

As the Parliament session kicks off today, the Congress and INDIA bloc are set to corner the Centre over key national security concerns. Multiple MPs have submitted adjournment notices seeking urgent discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor.

They are also demanding clarity on former US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan , a move that, if true, could challenge the spirit of the Shimla Agreement. Issues like internal security lapses, strategic disclosures, and alleged voter disenfranchisement in Bihar have also been flagged. The Opposition is expected to press the Prime Minister for answers on all fronts.

The Monsoon Session will continue till n August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.