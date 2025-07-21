Nation

Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | Both houses adjourned amid protest and sloganeering by opposition

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by opposition over various issues and demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor
Members in the Lok Sabha during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025.PTI
As the Parliament session kicks off today, the Congress and INDIA bloc are set to corner the Centre over key national security concerns. Multiple MPs have submitted adjournment notices seeking urgent discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor.

They are also demanding clarity on former US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan , a move that, if true, could challenge the spirit of the Shimla Agreement. Issues like internal security lapses, strategic disclosures, and alleged voter disenfranchisement in Bihar have also been flagged. The Opposition is expected to press the Prime Minister for answers on all fronts.

The Monsoon Session will continue till n August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

Monsoon session: Several Congress MPs give notices to discuss Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Nadda interrupts Kharge’s speech

Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha after Leader of the House and Union Minister J.P. Nadda interrupted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge during his speech.

Kharge had referred to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump and a defence attaché, seeking a government clarification on their reported comments following Operation Sindoor.

Nadda objected, saying Kharge was delving into minute details of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, which went beyond the scope of his notice under Rule 267.

He, however, added that the government was ready to discuss both issues and had already agreed to do so in the Business Advisory Council meeting. “The government is always open to discussions,” Nadda said.

RS proceedings adjourned briefly till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar over discussion on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack.

Kharge questions ‘outsider’ Trump’s remarks, seeks clarity on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned the government in the Rajya Sabha over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and sought a clarification on the status of the terrorists involved.

“We, the Opposition, extended unconditional support to the government after the Pahalgam attack,” Kharge said, while demanding answers on the reported intelligence failure, something both the Army chief and the government have acknowledged, he noted.

Kharge also raised strong objections to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor.

“It is an insult to the nation that an outsider is making such claims,” he said.

Meenakshi Jain, Sadanandan Master and Harsh Vardhan Shringla take oath as Rajya Sabha members

The newly nominated members — Meenakshi Jain, Sadanandan Master, and Harsh Vardhan Shringla — took oath in the Rajya Sabha today.

There should be a discussion on Operation Sindoor: KC Venugopal

On PM Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a 'Vijay Utsav', Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "Our demand is that there should be a discussion, this is an important issue. We are proud of our country. The Prime Minister should come and make a statement."

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering

Lok Sabha witnessed noisy protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 12 noon.

After obituary reference, Opposition members led by the Congress were on their feet, staging strong protests demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian armed forces carried out attacks on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaker Om Birla said he was ready to allow the members to raise all issues, including Operation Sindoor, after the Question Hour, the first hour of the day where members raise questions related to different ministries and department.

"I will allow you to raise all issues after Question Hour. The House will function only through rules and regulations. It cannot allow sloganeering and raising of placards," he said.

However, opposition members continued their protests, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon after about 20 minutes of business which started at 11 am.

While Congress members came to the well of the House, other opposition members were protesting from their seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those present in the House. (PTI)

Monsoon session of Parliament begins by paying tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash

Screengrab | Sansad TV

Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and members stand as the Rajya Sabha commences its first sitting of the Monsoon Session with the National Anthem.

Monsoon Session begins in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha commenced the first sitting of the Monsoon Session with the rendition of the National Anthem.

The government is set to introduce and push for passage of several key bills, including:

  • Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

  • Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

  • Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

  • National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

  • National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for cooperation, constructive debate at Monsoon Session

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all political parties and members on Monday for cooperation and constructive discussions for the smooth functioning of the House.

Referring to Parliament as a "sacred temple of democracy," Birla underlined that the functioning of the House relies on cooperation and constructive debate among members.

He expressed hope that the Monsoon Session would be "dedicated to the dignity of democracy, the prestige of Parliament, and the priority of public welfare." (ANI)

A view of the Parliament House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025. PTI

PM Modi speaks ahead of Monsoon session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will showcase pride and national achievement, highlighting India’s strides in defence, economy, and social welfare.

Addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi pointed to India’s success in Operation Sindoor, saying the military operation demonstrated a “new form of Made in India military power” to the world. “The houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world is seeing the strength of India’s military resolve,” he said, calling the campaign a symbol of 100% mission success.

He also noted India’s recent landmark achievement in space, referencing the country's first human step on the International Space Station, calling it another point of national pride.

On the domestic front, Modi said India had shed its past tag of being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies and was now on track to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. “In 2014, India was ranked 10th globally. Today, it is moving rapidly towards the third position,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation of internal security as well. “Our forces, with new confidence and resolve, are pushing back naxalism. The red corridors are now turning into green growth zones,” he said, asserting that the Indian Constitution is triumphing over extremism.

On inflation, PM Modi said the country had made significant progress since 2014. “There was a time when inflation was in double digits. Today, it’s around 2%. This has brought great relief to ordinary citizens,” he noted, adding that 25 crore people have come out of poverty, a fact appreciated by global institutions.

He also spoke about the symbolic significance of the monsoon season. “Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation. It brings new energy to agriculture and to the country’s economy, especially the rural and household sectors,” he said.

Calling it a “session of celebration and victory”, PM Modi said peace and progress had defined the past decade and reiterated the government’s commitment to continue delivering results across sectors.

