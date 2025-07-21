PM must be present when 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump' discussed in Parliament: Congress

NEW DELHI: With the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday, the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes it to the country to be present when the issue of 'Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump' is finally taken up for discussion.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at Modi over his foreign visit this week, saying "48 hours later, the Super Premium Frequent Flyer" will start yet another foreign visit and the "people of Manipur will have more cause for disappointment".

Prime Minister Modi will pay a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from Wednesday to shore up overall bilateral ties and formalise the landmark India-UK free trade deal.

In a post on X before the start of the session, Ramesh said, "Very shortly the nattily dressed Prime Minister will give his usual Desh ke Naam Sandesh through the media outside the Parliament Building before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

This will be full of his usual platitudes and hypocrisy.

"Prime Minister Modi is very, very, very rarely present in Parliament.

He speaks once a year on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

But this time he owes it to the country to be present when the issue of Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump is finally taken up for discussion," Ramesh said.