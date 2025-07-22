7/11 Mumbai train blasts case: Maharashtra moves SC challenging Bombay HC's acquittals of 12 convicts

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court by filing an appeal challenging Monday's Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, seeking urgent listing and hearing of the appeal.

After hearing Mehta’s submission, the CJI-led bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday.

During the brief hearing, Mehta told the top court that the Special Leave Petition (SLP) was ready. “Please list it tomorrow... There is urgency,” the SG pleaded.

CJI Gavai responded by stating that he had read in the papers that eight accused had already been released from prison following the High Court’s judgement.On Monday, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 train blasts case as it set aside the Special MCOCA Court's 2015 order that had handed the death sentence to five and life imprisonment to seven others, saying it was “hard to believe” they committed the crime.