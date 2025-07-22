Day after VP Dhankhar's resignation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh calls on President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said.

The meeting comes a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, tendered his resignation to Murmu.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared a picture of the meeting on X.

"Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.