Punjab government makes amendments to controversial land pooling policy

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet today approved an amendment to increase the annual compensation for farmers whose land is to be acquired from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre and offered them commercial plots in return for pooled land measuring as little as one kanal.
Besides the farmers can take loans against the Letter of Intent and the registration of sale deeds for such land has not been stopped.
This comes amid pressure from farmers against the controversial land pooling policy and attacks from the opposition.
Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab Government plans to acquire 65,533 acres of land across 21 cities and towns in the state to develop both industrial and residential zones.
After the cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the opposition parties for allegedly spreading propaganda against the scheme.
He countered the opposition’s charge that the scheme would “rob” farmers of their land and claimed that the farming community was 'liking' the policy.
"The opposition parties’ claim that there will be no land registry once the notification of a piece of land is issued was baseless. For example, if an urban estate is to be developed over 140 acres of land and which land owners of 15 acres do not give their land for it. Then it does not mean that farmers (owning 15 acres) cannot take a loan, or mortgage their land,” he said.
Mann said that until the urban development work starts over a piece of land, farmers who opt for the land pooling scheme can do farming activities.
"They will get Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation,’’ he added. Mann said, "after the government takes possession of the land, farmers will then get Rs 1 lakh per acre. If it takes more than a year in land development, then farmers will get a 10 per cent increase every year in the Rs 1 lakh amount,” said Mann, while referring to amendments made in the policy following suggestions of farmers.
Mann said that now, even a landowner offering one kanal of land for pooling would get a residential plot of 125 square yards and a commercial space of 25 square yards in return.
One kanal is equivalent to 505.857 square metres. Under the land pooling policy, a land owner will be given a 1,000 square yard of residential plot and a 200 square yard of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government had said earlier.
Mann said if a farmer does not want 200 square yards of a commercial plot, then he will be given an additional 600 square yards in a residential plot, which will then become a total of 1,600 square yards.
A Letter of Intent (LoI) offering a 1,000 square yard residential plot and a 200 square yard commercial plot in lieu of one acre of land will be issued within 21 days of a farmer opting for land acquisition through land pooling.
Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha said that the farmers will be able to get a loan against the letter of intent.
"Farmers will not face any financial loss,” said Mann.
The state cabinet had last month given its nod to the land pooling policy and had then asserted that not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.
The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties, which dubbed the land pooling policy a “looting” scheme to “rob” farmers of their land.
Even farmer unions, including the Samukta Kisan Morcha, have also opposed the scheme. After clearing the policy last month, Mann had said it was designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today accused the AAP government of trying to cheat the farmers by promising compensation that it is not in a position to pay.
“It is like a postdated cheque on a crashing bank”, he remarked. Responding to the government decision offering acre-based compensation to farmers till the area is developed, Warring observed, this is a diversionary tactic to befool farmers by the AAP government.
"Farmers will not bite the bait”, he asserted, while pointing out, “when the government doesn’t have enough money to run its own day-to-day affairs, pay the salaries or pay the promised Rs 1000 to every woman, where will it get the money to pay the farmers?” “This is a ploy to defraud the farmers and make them walk into the trap”, he warned.