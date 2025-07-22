Punjab government makes amendments to controversial land pooling policy

After the cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the opposition parties for allegedly spreading propaganda against the scheme.

He countered the opposition’s charge that the scheme would “rob” farmers of their land and claimed that the farming community was 'liking' the policy.

"The opposition parties’ claim that there will be no land registry once the notification of a piece of land is issued was baseless. For example, if an urban estate is to be developed over 140 acres of land and which land owners of 15 acres do not give their land for it. Then it does not mean that farmers (owning 15 acres) cannot take a loan, or mortgage their land,” he said.

Mann said that until the urban development work starts over a piece of land, farmers who opt for the land pooling scheme can do farming activities.

"They will get Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation,’’ he added. Mann said, "after the government takes possession of the land, farmers will then get Rs 1 lakh per acre. If it takes more than a year in land development, then farmers will get a 10 per cent increase every year in the Rs 1 lakh amount,” said Mann, while referring to amendments made in the policy following suggestions of farmers.

Mann said that now, even a landowner offering one kanal of land for pooling would get a residential plot of 125 square yards and a commercial space of 25 square yards in return.