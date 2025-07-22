Nation

‘Russian woman may have left India with kid’

The two-judge Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi called the situation “unacceptable” and observed that it was “gross contempt of court”.
The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure at the Centre’s submission in a case that the Russian woman fighting with her estranged Indian husband for their child’s custody has gone missing and probably went back to Russia.

The two-judge Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi called the situation “unacceptable” and observed that it was “gross contempt of court”. The Bench said in its order on Monday: “Her passport is seized. How could she get a duplicate passport? It could not have been possible without the help of some officials at the Russian Embassy. It is a gross contempt of court. It is totally unacceptable. We will be passing some harsh orders and direct for issuing a Red Corner Notice.”

The Centre’s submission that the woman had left India came as a surprise, as it had previously told the SC that she had not left the country, at least through legal means.

Supreme Court
Russian woman

