SC seeks responses from Centre, States on Presidential reference on timeline for assent to state bills
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and all States on a Presidential reference whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with bills passed by the assembly.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai sought the responses of the Centre and the States by next Tuesday, observing the issue concerns not only one state but the entire country.
The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar, said it will fix the schedule for hearing on July 29 and plans to start the hearing by mid-August.
In May, President Droupadi Murmu invoked Article 143(1) of the Constitution to refer 14 key questions to the Supreme Court, seeking its opinion on its April 8 verdict that fixed timelines for governors and the President to act on bills passed by state assemblies.
Article 143 (1) of the Constitution deals with the power of President to consult the Supreme Court "If at any time it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to that Court for consideration and the Court may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report to the President its opinion thereon".
The April 8 ruling, delivered in a case involving the Tamil Nadu government, marked the first time the Supreme Court laid down a timeline—stating that the President must decide on a bill referred by a governor within three months of receiving it.
In a five-page reference, President Murmu specifically sought the Court’s view on the powers vested in governors and the President under Articles 200 and 201 in relation to bills passed by state legislatures.