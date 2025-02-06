Supreme Court questions Tamil Nadu Governor on withholding bills

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Governor Dr. RN Ravi for withholding assent to several Bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly.

The apex court noted that the Governor seemed to have "devised his own procedure" in handling the Bills, despite a previous ruling that governors cannot indefinitely delay or reject them.

The two-judge bench, comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, while hearing two petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Governor RN Ravi for withholding assent to Bills between 2020 and 2023, referred to its November 2023 verdict in a case involving the Punjab government, which ruled that a Governor cannot indefinitely withhold approval for Bills passed by the Assembly. As the arguments remained incomplete, the hearing will continue on Friday.

During the proceedings, the court questioned Attorney General R Venkataramani, who appeared for the Governor, asking for factual reasons behind the decision to withhold assent. The judges stated that the petitioners had alleged not only malice in law but also malice in fact.