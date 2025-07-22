Supreme Court says eateries along Kanwar Yatra route must display licence, registration

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the recent directive issued by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, mandating all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh directed that hotel and eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in the two States must display their licences and registration certificates in accordance with statutory requirements.

Refusing to stay the State governments' directives, the apex court was hearing a plea filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others.

The petitioners had sought directions to halt the implementation of the QR code mandate, citing concerns over privacy and religious profiling.

“We are told that today (Tuesday) is the last day of the yatra. In any case, it is likely to come to an end in the near future. Therefore, at this stage, we would only pass an order that all the respective hotel owners shall comply with the mandate of displaying the licence and the registration certificate as per statutory requirements,” the Bench observed.