Cash discovery row: SC to form bench to hear Justice Varma’s plea challenging in-house probe report

NEW DELHI: As the issue of his impeachment process has started in the Parliament for his removal from office for his alleged misconduct in the cash discovery case, sitting Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday pleaded with the Supreme Court to list and hear urgently his appeal challenging the in-house probe report which held him guilty.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, desperately pleaded to the top court's three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, that important constitutional issues were involved in the case. After hearing this submission, the CJI assured Sibal that a bench would be constituted to take up the matter. He, however, did not fix any date to hear it.

The CJI also clarified that it would not be proper for him to be part of the hearing bench, keeping in view his previous involvement in internal discussions surrounding the case. “I think it will not be proper for me to take up that matter because I was a part of that conversation,” the CJI made it clear.

Besides the CJI, the other judges in the bench were Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi.

On July 17, Justice Varma, in his appeal filed before the apex court, challenged the in-house probe report which held him guilty of his misconduct, and said that mere recovery of cash from the outhouse of his official residence does not establish his culpability.