Congress flags 'serious questions' over impact of India-UK FTA on domestic industry

NEW DELHI: With an India-UK free trade agreement likely to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Britain, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that serious questions have emerged on its impact on India's domestic industry.

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday left on a four-day visit to the UK and the Maldives, expressing confidence that this would boost India's ties with the two countries.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Super Premium Frequent Flier jets out of India again today -- this time to the UK and the Maldives. The London trip is for the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will in fact have pernicious consequences for numerous stakeholders."

The FTA's significant consequences would be on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of India's economy, the largest employers of India's workers, the object of neglect and the subject of distress in the last 11 years of the Modi government's policy of favouring a couple of big business groups, Ramesh claimed in a post on X.