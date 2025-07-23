India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls for ‘serious cost’ on states promoting cross-border terrorism

NEW DELHI: At a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting chaired by Pakistan, India issued a scathing rebuke of its neighbour, calling for a “serious cost” on nations that sponsor cross-border terrorism.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P. Harish, described Pakistan as “steeped in fanaticism and terrorism” and a “serial borrower” from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The UNSC high-level open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” was presided over by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday.

Dar used the forum to raise the issues of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, which India has put under suspension following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a strong response, Harish said, “It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community.”

Citing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, he held the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front, The Resistance Front, responsible for the act.

“States that violate the spirit of good neighbourliness and international relations by fomenting cross-border terrorism must face serious consequences,” Harish said.