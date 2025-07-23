Several Himachal Pradesh schools receive bomb threats

Several schools in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received bomb threat emails, causing panic among students and parents.

According to the police, the threats later turned out to be hoaxes.

After receiving information about the threats, police and CID, along with bomb squads, responded promptly, officials said.

Bomb disposal squads searched schools' premises extensively, but no explosives or suspicious materials were found, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said in a statement.

He appealed to the public to remain calm and not panic or spread rumours.

The state police is fully prepared and competent to deal with such threats, he said.

Police are also coordinating with their counterparts in other states which received similar threats.

Two private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Agra also received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning.

Last week, several schools in Delhi and Bengaluru received similar threats.

(With inputs from PTI)