183 tech snags reported by 5 Indian airlines in 2025; over 100 Air India pilots went on leave post AI171 crash

Five Indian airlines have reported as many as 183 technical defects in their aircraft until July this year, the civil aviation ministry said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Out of the 183 technical snags reported to aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 85 have been reported by Air India and Air India Express together. IndiGo and Akasa Air reported 62 and 28 technical defects, respectively, while SpiceJet reported 8 defects, according to the government data.

"All defects reported by the airline to the DGCA are required to be investigated for taking appropriate rectification action. The investigation of all defects, particularly major defects, has to be completed expeditiously so as to take preventive/corrective action at the earliest possible," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in the written reply.

Meanwhile, the government also informed the lower House of the Parliament that as many as 112 pilots working with Air India have taken sick leave after the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 that killed at least 260 people, including all but one of the 242 onboard.