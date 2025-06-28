Ahmedabad plane crash: Final DNA match done; 260 confirmed dead

AHMEDABAD: Sixteen days after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, authorities have completed the painstaking process of DNA identification. The final unidentified victim, a 32-year-old passenger from Gujarat’s Bhuj, was matched late night . With this, all 260 victims, 241 passengers and crew, and 19 non-passengers have now been accounted for.

The medical authorities had earlier pegged the fatality count at 270.

The final DNA identification was of Anil Lalji Khimani, a resident of Dahinsar, Bhuj, who was en route to London on the ill-fated flight. His name had appeared on the boarding list, but his remains could not be confirmed earlier due to a delay in DNA matching.

His father, Laljibhai Khimani, had requested authorities to expedite the process or investigate further if the body remained unidentified. After the match was confirmed late on June 27, the hospital informed the family, and the body will be handed over today.