Ahmedabad plane crash: Final DNA match done; 260 confirmed dead

AHMEDABAD: Sixteen days after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, authorities have completed the painstaking process of DNA identification. The final unidentified victim, a 32-year-old passenger from Gujarat’s Bhuj, was matched late night . With this, all 260 victims, 241 passengers and crew, and 19 non-passengers have now been accounted for.
The medical authorities had earlier pegged the fatality count at 270.
The final DNA identification was of Anil Lalji Khimani, a resident of Dahinsar, Bhuj, who was en route to London on the ill-fated flight. His name had appeared on the boarding list, but his remains could not be confirmed earlier due to a delay in DNA matching.
His father, Laljibhai Khimani, had requested authorities to expedite the process or investigate further if the body remained unidentified. After the match was confirmed late on June 27, the hospital informed the family, and the body will be handed over today.
According to Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi, 260 bodies have now been handed over, including Anil’s. “We completed DNA matching for 240 passengers earlier. The last remaining case was matched last night. This concludes the identification process,” he said.
Among the deceased, 181 were Indian nationals, while 52 were from the UK, seven from Portugal, one Canadian, and 19 non-passengers who were on the ground at the time of the crash.
DNA identification was used in 254 cases, while six bodies were identified through facial recognition.
Two British citizens, who were visiting Ahmedabad from London, were also among the deceased. Their DNA samples had been sent for cross-reference with their families in the UK. One body was handed over earlier, and the second was returned yesterday. Both families have since flown the bodies back to London.
In addition to the fatalities, five injured passengers were being treated at the Civil Hospital, of whom four succumbed to their injuries, and one was discharged yesterday. The tragic crash has now claimed 260 confirmed lives, with every victim finally identified and reunited with their families.