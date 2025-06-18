Ahmedabad plane crash: Mobile phones of ground staff seized, CCTV footage under scanner as '360-degree' probe unfolds

AHMEDABAD: In a major move in the ongoing probe into the deadly Air India AI-171 plane crash that took place on June 12, central security agencies questioned the ground handling staff at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and seized their mobile phones for forensic analysis.

A senior official confirmed to a news agency that all personnel involved in pre-flight inspection and ground operations have been interrogated, and their statements formally recorded.

The phones of the staff who handled the aircraft minutes before its tragic takeoff have been taken into custody to examine any suspicious activity or communication.

In progress, agencies have also secured the CCTV footage covering multiple angles of the airport premises, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.