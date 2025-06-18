Ahmedabad plane crash: 190 DNA matches confirmed, 157 bodies handed over

AHMEDABAD: Six days after the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, the sole survivor Vishwas Kumar has been discharged from the hospital in stable condition, confirmed Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Civil Hospital Superintendent. Kumar's family, who had flown in from the UK, was present at his side. The body of Kumar's brother, who was killed in the crash, was handed over to the family at 2 am on the same day, and a funeral was held for him in Diu.

As of now, DNA samples of 190 deceased individuals have been successfully matched. In a detailed briefing, Dr. Joshi stated that 157 bodies have already been handed over to their respective families, with the identification and release process still underway for the remaining.

He noted that five families are expected to collect the bodies of their loved ones soon, while the hospital remains in contact with 10 families. Meanwhile, 15 families are waiting for DNA matches of additional relatives, and the identification process is ongoing for three others.

Dr. Joshi also revealed a detailed breakdown of the nationalities among the deceased whose bodies have been identified: 123 Indian nationals, 27 British citizens, 4 Portuguese nationals, 1 Canadian citizen, and 4 non-passengers.

In terms of geographical distribution, he reported that the bodies handed over include: Ahmedabad (48), Vadodara (18), Kheda (10), Anand (11), Gandhinagar (6), Surat (6), Mehsana (5), Udaipur (6), Bharuch (5), Gir Somnath (5), Diu (12), Mahisagar (1), Bhavnagar (1), Patan (1), Botad (1), Aravalli (2), Jodhpur (1), Junagadh (1), Amreli (1), Rajkot (2), Nadiad (1), Dwarka (2), Sabarkantha (1), Mumbai (7), London (2), Patna (1), and Maharashtra (2).