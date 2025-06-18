Ahmedabad plane crash: Lone survivor discharged from hospital; attends brother's cremation in Diu

AHMEDABAD: Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother, who was flying with him on the same aircraft, officials said on Wednesday.

Vishwas, a 40-year-old British businessman from Leicester, was discharged on Tuesday evening, they said.

The mortal remains of his brother Ajay were handed over to the family in the early hours of Wednesday after a DNA test confirmed his identity, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Rakesh Joshi, told reporters.

"Vishwas' family has already arrived here from the United Kingdom. Following his recovery, we gave discharge to Vishwas at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, and his brother's mortal remains were also handed over to the family after a DNA match," he said.

Vishwas and Ajay, who were natives of Diu, were heading back to London after spending some time with their family members in the union territory.