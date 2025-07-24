66 Naxalites surrender in five Chhattisgarh districts; 49 carry total reward of Rs 2. 27 crore

BASTAR: A total of 66 Naxalites, including 49 carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2. 27 crore, surrendered in five districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Thursday, police officials said.

While 25 cadres surrendered in Bijapur, 15 laid down arms in Dantewada, 13 in Kanker, eight in Narayanpur and five in Sukma, they said, adding 27 were women.

The ultras surrendered before senior police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, an official said.

"They also claimed to be impressed by 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government and Poona Margham (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration), a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police," he added.

"Of the 25 who surrendered in Bijapur, 23 carried a collective bounty of Rs 1.15 crore. They include Ramanna Irpa (37), Odisha state committee member and special zonal committee member of Maoists who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, and his wife Rame Kalmu (30), a platoon party committee member (PPCM) who carried bounty of Rs 8 lakh," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Sukku Kalmu (38), Bablu Madvi (30), Kosi Madkam (28) and Reena Vanjam (28), who were active in crucial positions in different formations of Maoists among other surrendered cadres, carried bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, Yadav added.

In Dantewada, five of the 15 surrendered cadres carried total reward of Rs 17 lakh, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police Udit Pushkar said.