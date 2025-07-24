Over 200 suspected 'illegal migrants' detained in Gurugram; 10 Bangladeshi nationals identified

CHANDIGARH: More than 200 individuals from West Bengal, suspected to be illegal migrants, have been detained in Gurugram and sent to four holding centers in the city, where their documents are being verified.
Additionally, ten Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India have been identified, and the process of deporting them has been initiated by the Haryana Police.
According to sources, the Gurugram Police launched a verification drive that has been ongoing for the past week. So far, around 300 people have been detained and sent to holding centers set up at community centres in Badshahpur, Sector 10A, Sector 40, and Sector 1 in Manesar.
On Tuesday, the district administration appointed naib tehsildars as in-charges of these centers. People whose documents are found to be valid are being released.
"During the verification process, ten individuals were identified as Bangladeshi nationals. Some Indian documents were also recovered from them, along with Bangladeshi documents, confirming their illegal stay in India,” an official said.
He added that several Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals had acquired Aadhaar cards and other Indian identity documents by using local addresses in Gurugram, most commonly rented properties.
These ten individuals will soon be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Bangladesh border, via train or bus. The BSF will ensure their return to Bangladesh.
“This process is being conducted to identify illegal immigrants,” said a senior police officer, who dismissed reports that migrant workers from West Bengal and Assam were being targeted.
He confirmed that eight illegal immigrants, suspected to be from Bangladesh, have been identified so far, with more under verification.
Meanwhile, officials stated that the documents of people from West Bengal have been sent to the district administration there for verification. They have requested a response within two days, but delays are occurring due to a lack of response from the West Bengal government.
Sources added that the police are identifying individuals living in slums, construction sites, working as domestic helpers, street vendors, and tenants. They are checking details such as permanent addresses, native states, length of stay in Gurugram, and verifying all documents.
“Due to fear of document checks, many illegal migrants have gone underground. Without valid papers, they are relocating to rural areas or other cities. Most were previously living in slums or temporary settlements,” said an official.
The drive has visibly impacted sanitation work, with garbage piling up across the city. Many sanitation workers, who speak Bengali, have stopped reporting to work out of fear of being detained for document verification.
Sources also claimed that more than 20 people from Dhubri, Assam, were held at the Sector 10 community center for five days before being released on Wednesday.
Dr. Arpit Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Gurugram, stated that the police are following guidelines issued by the Union Government on suspected illegal immigrants.
“We are not detaining them. They are being kept in ‘holding areas’ until verification is complete. This ensures that any illegal immigrant does not escape. Four holding areas have been set up across different police zones in Gurugram,” he said.
He further explained that the Gurugram Police regularly conducts drives to identify illegal immigrants. Those found overstaying, or without valid documents, are deported. “Details of each suspected individual are sent to the respective state’s district magistrate or deputy commissioner for verification. We act based on their report,” he added.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, “In accordance with Home Ministry guidelines, four holding centers have been created. All basic facilities, including medical care, are being provided. Verified individuals are being released. Everyone will be released once the investigation is completed.”
Jahanur Islam, who has been collecting garbage in the city for the past ten years, said the police detained him and others five days ago. “We were not told why we were being held. All those taken in collect garbage from homes in Kankarola and Panchgaon villages,” he said.
Meanwhile, Anju Khatun, who lives in a slum in Sector 56 and claims to be from West Bengal, said her husband was picked up by police on Monday while cleaning cars at a residential society. “It was only in the evening that I learned he was at a holding center. When I reached there with our Aadhaar cards and documents, the police released him. We are from West Bengal and have been living in Gurugram for the past five years,” she said.