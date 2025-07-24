Over 200 suspected 'illegal migrants' detained in Gurugram; 10 Bangladeshi nationals identified

CHANDIGARH: More than 200 individuals from West Bengal, suspected to be illegal migrants, have been detained in Gurugram and sent to four holding centers in the city, where their documents are being verified.

Additionally, ten Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India have been identified, and the process of deporting them has been initiated by the Haryana Police.

According to sources, the Gurugram Police launched a verification drive that has been ongoing for the past week. So far, around 300 people have been detained and sent to holding centers set up at community centres in Badshahpur, Sector 10A, Sector 40, and Sector 1 in Manesar.

On Tuesday, the district administration appointed naib tehsildars as in-charges of these centers. People whose documents are found to be valid are being released.

"During the verification process, ten individuals were identified as Bangladeshi nationals. Some Indian documents were also recovered from them, along with Bangladeshi documents, confirming their illegal stay in India,” an official said.

He added that several Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals had acquired Aadhaar cards and other Indian identity documents by using local addresses in Gurugram, most commonly rented properties.

These ten individuals will soon be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Bangladesh border, via train or bus. The BSF will ensure their return to Bangladesh.

“This process is being conducted to identify illegal immigrants,” said a senior police officer, who dismissed reports that migrant workers from West Bengal and Assam were being targeted.

He confirmed that eight illegal immigrants, suspected to be from Bangladesh, have been identified so far, with more under verification.