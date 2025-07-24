SC slams mother for coaching daughter to assault father, refers couple to mediation

NEW DELHI: A woman received the ire of the Supreme Court after it slammed her for allegedly coaching her daughter to assault her father with a stick and demanding Rs 1 crore in return for agreeing to live with him.

The woman and her husband are embroiled in a matrimonial dispute, which has reached multiple courts. The husband approached the Supreme Court after the woman failed to hand over custody of their minor daughter, despite a District Court order in his favor.

After hearing submissions from the petitioner’s counsel, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran questioned the mother, asking why she was harming her child's mental well-being.

Coming down heavily on the mother for her lack of sensitivity, the CJI observed, “You are unnecessarily dragging your child. You are spoiling the career of your child, you are spoiling her mind, it will come back someday.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the mother appeared before the court in person.

The apex court expressed surprise at her alleged behavior and cautioned her for reportedly tutoring her daughter to assault her father and demand Rs 1 crore from him. Subsequently, the court referred both parties to mediation.