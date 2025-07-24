'Should EC get misled by people and allow casting of fake votes': EC responds to criticism, defends Bihar SIR

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the EC allowing cheating in a constituency in Karnataka, the EC said it is "highly unfortunate" that rather than filling an election petition as per Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, or if filed, awaiting the verdict of the high court, he not only made "baseless allegations" but has also "chosen to threaten" a constitutional body.

In a scathing attack on the EC, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Thursday alleged that the poll body has allowed "cheating" in a constituency in Karnataka and warned that his party will not allow the agency to "get away with it."

Responding to a question on the electoral roll revisions in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reported remarks that the option of boycotting the Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House premises that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the EC allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the former Congress president said.

"We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place ... I want to send a message to the Election Commission -- if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you," Gandhi said.