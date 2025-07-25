CBI registers two separate cases over alleged assault of Army colonel by Punjab police

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered two separate cases (First Information Reports) into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel.
The CBI has re-registered both the FIRs filed by the Civil Lines Police Station, Patiala, as its own separate cases on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this month. The premier investigating agency has tasked its special crime unit to carry out investigations in this case.
Both the FIRs, one from Colonel Bath and the other from the dhaba owner, were registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which also include charges under attempted murder.
In the second FIR taken over by the CBI, the owner of the eatery alleged that the occupants of Colonel Bath's car had parked their vehicle in the middle of the road where they were drinking when a “minor scuffle” took place between them and some passersby and the individuals in an unknown car.
On July 16, the Punjab and Haryana High Court transferred the investigation into the alleged assault on Colonel Bath over a parking dispute outside a dhaba in Patiala by Punjab Police personnel to the CBI. Previously, the court had entrusted the investigation to the Chandigarh Police.
Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj had expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police. He had asserted that the conduct of the police amounted to “setting the wrong example” and protecting the accused.
The court was earlier informed that five accused, four of whom are police inspectors, are absconding, and no non-bailable warrants have been issued against them.
In his petition, Colonel Bath sought an independent probe into the matter, preferably by the CBI.
“It is noteworthy to mention that the investigation of the instant case was transferred to the Chandigarh Police on 4 April and it is being stated with utmost disappointment that even despite the lapse of more than three-and-a-half months since the registration of the FIR and lapse of three months since the investigation has been handed over to the Chandigarh Police, neither a single accused has been arrested so far, nor any accused has been associated with the investigation,” the petition stated.
In March, Colonel Bath had moved the High Court after the Punjab Police allegedly delayed filing an FIR regarding the alleged assault on him and his son by a group of 12 policemen, including four inspectors. The family had rejected the SIT formed by the Punjab Police.
The Punjab Police had registered an FIR only on 22 March, eight days after the incident, following repeated appeals from the officer’s family.
The incident took place on the intervening night of 13 and 14 March when Colonel Bath and his son Angad Singh were having dinner at a dhaba near Rajindra Hospital. Colonel Bath alleged that a group of men aggressively approached them, demanding they move their car. After Colonel Bath identified himself as an Army officer, the attackers allegedly snatched his ID card and mobile phone.