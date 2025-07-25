COVID-19 vaccines do not appear to increase risk of sudden deaths: Union Health Minister Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday said that COVID-19 vaccination does not appear to increase the risk of sudden deaths.

Informing the Lok Sabha, the Health Minister said genetic predisposition and risky lifestyle choices do play a role in unexplained sudden deaths.

Quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) study, titled “Factors Associated with Unexplained Sudden Deaths Among Adults Aged 18–45 Years in India – A Multicentric Matched Case-Control Study”, Nadda said it was conducted at 47 tertiary care hospitals across 19 States/Union Territories of India between May and August 2023.

The study found that receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduced the odds of unexplained sudden death.

It was observed that past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death, binge drinking within 48 hours before death/interview, use of recreational drugs/substances, and performing vigorous-intensity physical activity within 48 hours before death/interview increased the odds of sudden death.

“Hence, the study observed that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death, and certain lifestyle behaviours increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death,” the Minister said.