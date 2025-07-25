India, Maldives recalibrate ties with Rs 4,850 crore credit line, push for FTA, defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives on Friday unveiled a significant reset in bilateral relations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a ₹4,850 crore line of credit and a new framework for expanding cooperation in trade, defence, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit, his first to the Maldives in his third term marks a sharp turnaround in bilateral ties, which had faced strain early in President Mohamed Muizzu’s tenure.

Reflecting the renewed warmth, Muizzu and senior Maldivian ministers welcomed Modi at Velana International Airport.

After delegation-level talks, Modi said, “India is proud to be the most trusted friend of the Maldives. For us, it is always friendship first.”

He added that the Maldives holds a central place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR vision for regional maritime cooperation.

“India will always stand by the Maldives in strengthening its defence capabilities,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that deepening security ties reflect the trust between the two nations.

“Our defence and security cooperation is a testament to mutual trust. The roots of our relationship are older than history and as deep as the sea… our friendship will remain bright and clear.”