Rahul Gandhi spreading hatred through pre-planned actions, UP govt tells Supreme Court in Savarkar defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is deliberately spreading hatred through pre-planned actions, referring to his alleged remarks against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

The government made this claim in an affidavit filed in response to Gandhi's Special Leave Petition (SLP), which seeks to quash a summons issued by a Lucknow lower court based on a criminal complaint by lawyer Nripendra Pandey.

A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan, is scheduled to hear the matter. In its previous hearing on 25 April, the Supreme Court had stayed the Allahabad High Court's order refusing to quash the summons and had directed the UP government to file a response.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government, in its affidavit, defended the summons and urged the court to dismiss Gandhi's appeal, stating, "All the allegations are supported by the investigation, which indicates deliberate spreading of hatred through pre-planned actions." The affidavit claimed that the magistrate had thoroughly reviewed the case file, statements, and investigation report before issuing the summoning order under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).