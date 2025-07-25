Sita temple plan on Shah’s Bihar visit agenda on August 8

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on August 8 to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Janki temple at Punaura Dham, the mythological birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Shah will address a public meeting during his visit. His visit is part of the BJP’s strategy to consolidate its political base ahead of the Assembly elections, especially in the Mithila region. CM Nitish Kumar has also assured the state government’s full support in developing Punaura Dham as a religious and tourist destination.

Political observers suggest that the timing and the scale of the proposed visit of Shah underscore the BJP’s attempt to emotionally engage Maithil communities, including Brahmins, Kayasthas, Vaishyas, and the upper-middle classes, through cultural nationalism. The BJP aims to influence 20-25 Assembly seats in the region by addressing the redevelopment issue. The region has a mixed population of Yadav, Muslim, Kushwaha, Dalit and EBC voters.

The redevelopment of Punaura Dham is expected to mirror the scale and symbolism of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Spread over 12 acres, the temple complex will be constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagar style of architecture, utilising white marble and red sandstone.

